Tokenbox (TBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $409,952.82

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 127.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Tokenbox has traded 112.8% higher against the US dollar. Tokenbox has a market cap of $409,952.82 and approximately $3,575.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

