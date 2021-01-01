TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.37 million and $290,029.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,319.75 or 0.99902956 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040311 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,839,588 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

