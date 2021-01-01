Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Trading Up 0.3%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.28 and last traded at $81.28. Approximately 1,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

