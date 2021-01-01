Traceability Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $204.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00037216 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001839 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004414 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

