Traders Buy High Volume of Chindata Group Call Options (NYSE:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 735% compared to the typical volume of 139 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE:CD opened at $23.96 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

