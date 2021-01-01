Traders Buy High Volume of Jack in the Box Put Options (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,328 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $97.15.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.