Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,684 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,405 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,536,644.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 447,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

