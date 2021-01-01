TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

TransCoastal Co. (OTCMKTS:TCEC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.05. TransCoastal shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

TransCoastal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEC)

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransCoastal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCoastal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit