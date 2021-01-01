TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $563.63.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $618.85 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $594.67 and its 200 day moving average is $503.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

