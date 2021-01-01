Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 20.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.