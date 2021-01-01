Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Transocean worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 27.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,429,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 307,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 877,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 74.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 96,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 99.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

RIG stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

