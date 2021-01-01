Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

