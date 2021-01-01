Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Analyst Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit