Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) Stock Price Down 1%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 200,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 245,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $286 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit