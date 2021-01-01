Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.93. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 97,980 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

