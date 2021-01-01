Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Triumph Group worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,803,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,476 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 371,151 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 526.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 604,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.