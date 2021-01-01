trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

