TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Shares Down 1.3%

TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ)’s share price were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.55 and last traded at $47.63. Approximately 4,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 2.20% of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

