Truist Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $11.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.
NYSE NOG opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.32.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
