Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

