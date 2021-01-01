Truist Securiti Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($4.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.71). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

