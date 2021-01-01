TrustSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00131998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00558729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00163303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00299467 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00050296 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,637,169 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

