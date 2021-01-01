TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00299853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.01976463 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

