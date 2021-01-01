Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 649,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 152,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 109.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

