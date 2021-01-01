Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.46 Million

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report $453.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.07 million to $458.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $331.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Shares of TWLO traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.50. 1,541,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $374.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.08.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $469,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,972 shares of company stock worth $55,194,599 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

