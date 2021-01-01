Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 443,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 669,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market cap of $158.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,251 shares of company stock worth $592,957. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,327 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

