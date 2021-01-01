Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

