Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.16. 631,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

