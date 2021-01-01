Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $287.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

