Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $34.66 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Ultra has a market capitalization of $34.66 million and $506,756.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,355.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.01180745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00059938 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003071 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00243584 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

