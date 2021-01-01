UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $438.18 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $7.89 or 0.00026885 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $438.18 million and $14.20 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00127623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00179783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00555305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00049632 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.