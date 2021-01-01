Unify One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,636.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Unify has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Unify has a total market capitalization of $48,044.66 and approximately $8,636.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.40 or 0.00434004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.