United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,152 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 437,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 63,064 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.83. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

