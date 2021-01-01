Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce sales of $82.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the highest is $84.50 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $343.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $351.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $371.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $383.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

UTI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of -58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

