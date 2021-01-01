Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.86

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $12.62. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1,925 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBP shares. BidaskClub lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $480.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

