US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USFD. Wolfe Research began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 40.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 236.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

