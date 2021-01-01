Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Shares Gap Up to $192.00

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $192.00, but opened at $199.50. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) shares last traded at $199.50, with a volume of 16,294 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £87.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Dominic Neary acquired 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £254.34 ($332.30). Also, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £26,730 ($34,922.92).

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Company Profile (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

