VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (REIT.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:REIT)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (REIT.AX) (ASX:REIT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$14.44.

