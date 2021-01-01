Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWOB)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.31. 225,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 271,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90.

