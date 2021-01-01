Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.83

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 2122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,393,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,342,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,096,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,585,000 after buying an additional 107,309 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 547,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after buying an additional 67,126 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

