Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQI) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.45. 281,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 650,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit