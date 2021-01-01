Varonis Systems (VRNS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $160.00.

12/17/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/7/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of VRNS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 352,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,228. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

