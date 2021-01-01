Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

VNTR stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

