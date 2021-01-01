Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 930,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 560,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

VERB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 153.77% and a negative return on equity of 131.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verb Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

