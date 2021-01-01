VeriCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $258,557.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $258,557.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,288.25 or 0.99868171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019986 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012407 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040311 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,346,972 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

