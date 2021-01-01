Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,920 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Verra Mobility worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $107,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRRM opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

