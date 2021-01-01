Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWS. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52-week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

