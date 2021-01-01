VestChain Price Tops $0.0109 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One VestChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $2,675.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00131878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00559421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00163154 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00301585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00079506 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

