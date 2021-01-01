VIDY Market Capitalization Tops $9.63 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One VIDY token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $773,628.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00041440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00308300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.98 or 0.01973285 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.