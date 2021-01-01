Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VFF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.