Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VFF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

