Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.24

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.24 and last traded at $218.33, with a volume of 161165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $426.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Visa by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

